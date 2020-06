Outdoor dining is back this week in Philadelphia on Friday June 12th, 2020. After being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many are now able to transition from takeout, delivery, walk up ordering to now outdoor dining this coming week – this a major step to recovery for restaurants in the region.

Rosita Lamberti from Positano Coast in Old City will be discussing their plans for outdoor dining and what this means for trying to bring business back.

