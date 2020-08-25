Off Mic Comedy School offers affordable courses online with local comedians

Ever wanted to be a comedian, but didn’t know where to start? Now, you can go to school to learn how the pros write jokes.

Comedian Dan Vetrano is just one of those who will be helping students to create content.

The school is Philadelphia’s first all-virtual comedy school. It will feature affordable training for aspiring and experienced comics with small group instruction on Zoom, a class graduation show open to friends and family, access to a weekly open mic, and more.

Classes begin October 1st.

Visit offmiccomedyschool.com to learn more.