Obama’s Memoir Off to Record Setting Sales

Former president Obama’s memoir is on track to be the best-selling presidential memoir in modern history.

Barack Obama’s book, “A promised land,” released Tuesday and sold nearly 890,000 copies in the first 24 hours in the United States and Canada, which is a new record for publisher Penguin Random house.

“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”

The 768 page memoir is the first of two planned volumes.

The only other white house resident to sell close to Obama’s memoir on the first day was Obama’s wife Michelle with her memoir “Becoming.”