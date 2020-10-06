Not-too-spooky Halloween at Sesame Place

Sesame Place has added an all new event option this Halloween season. In addition to the park’s popular weekend event, The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, guests can now experience Sesame Place in a completely new way during The Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru.

The drive-thru will be available every Tuesday and Wednesday in October from 6PM – 9PM. Guests never even need to leave their vehicle to experience a special soundtrack, festive décor, millions of lights, and everyone’s favorite furry friends dressed up in costume on their Halloween-themed floats.