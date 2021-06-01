Northern Liberties Launches Mural Scavenger Hunt

Kristine Kennedy, Executive Director of Northern Liberties Business improvement District, explains a new family fun activity just in time for Summer.

Northern Liberties kicked off its Philadelphia Mural Art Crawl Memorial Day weekend. Northern Liberties Mural Hunt: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Street Art will run through Monday, July 5th.

Participants in the scavenger hunt can participate by downloading the free Let’s Roam app from Google Play or the Apple store, then locate the mural hunt on the app’s regional map. Once activated, participants can go at their own pace to find 20+ pieces of street art and murals, while learning about the art pieces’ history and significance. Participants are then asked to complete fun challenges and enter to win weekly prizes.

One lucky winner on July 5th will win the drawing for the grand prize, a bowling party for four at North bowl Philly.