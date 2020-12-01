Northern Liberties holiday pop-up shops

Celebrating the holidays in Northern Liberties is a win-win-win this year – for shoppers, current businesses, and businesses during the pandemic that need a brick and mortar home. 


Northern Liberties Business Improvement District kicks off the holiday season with the debut of Northern Liberties Holiday Pop-up, December 3rd-6th, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. 


This brand-new socially-distanced holiday shopping event will feature 15+ small local businesses and makers from around the Philadelphia region popping up with gifts, decor, fashions, treats and more in eight retail locations along N. 2nd Street

