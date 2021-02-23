Nominate Your Teacher in “The King Or Queen of the Classroom Contest” PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Feb 23, 2021 / 10:07 AM EST / Updated: Feb 23, 2021 / 10:07 AM EST To show appreciation for our teachers Stroehmann Bread has partnered with the 76ers. They have a new initiative called “The King or Queen of the Classroom Contest.” To nominate your teacher click here. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction