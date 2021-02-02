Nintendo Profit Soars as More People Stay Home Due to Global Pandemic

Due to unprecedented times, many people were pushed from the workforce and forced to stay home.

Japanese video-game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises has benefited from what have become the new norm “Staying at Home.”

Nintendo sales nearly doubled since April jumping 37% to $13 billion dollars.

A contributing factor to the company’s success goes to the popular gaming console Nintendo Switch and its software. Since the start of the pandemic Nintendo sold over 24 million consoles. The total numbers include the smaller Switch Lite console, as well as the regular Switch. According to reports the gaming console numbers are still flying off store shelves.

Some popular switch games includes: Mario Kart Deluxe, Super Mario 3-D All Stars, and Anima Crossing: New Horizons.

Although the spread of COVID-19 infections has affected many businesses, the gaming industry has, from the start, been a beneficiary, offering home entertainment and ways for people to connect remotely through online games.