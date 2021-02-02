Nike Debuts First Slide On Sneaker ‘Go FlyEase’

Nike is tapping into the latest “slip-on” comfort trend. The company will soon launch its first slip on sneaker which is designed to snap right onto your feet.

The Go FlyEase is designed to slip on and off handsfree. Instead of the use of laces the shoe is equipped with a tension band to hold the shoe in place.

The sneaker even features a kickstand on the heel to avoid bending down to remove the shoe.

The sneakers will be available February 15th, with a purchase price of $120.00 and designed for athletic wear or everyday use.