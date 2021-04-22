Nick and Amanda Plant a Tree to Honor Earth Day

Today is earth day, and we’re doing our part here at PHL17. We’re getting our hands dirty by planting a tree right here in our own yard. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is with us to help.

