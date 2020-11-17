New Restrictions Implemented in Philadelphia as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Soar

As Coronavirus numbers spike in Philadelphia the city and Department of Public health have announced newly implemented restrictions.

“We may be tired of COVID, but COVID’s not tired of us,” says Dr. Tom Farley.

Under new restrictions the city plans to prohibit indoor dining at restaurants, shutter casinos, gyms, museums, and libraries, pause in- person instruction at colleges and high schools. And reduce occupancy at stores and religious intuitions, health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley said at a news conference held on Monday.

The city hopes these restrictions will help flatten the epidemic curve, prevent hospitals from becoming overcrowded, and reduce the number of deaths related to COVID-19.

Newly placed restrictions will take effect on November 20, 2020 through January 1, 2021.

Businesses with questions regarding new restrictions should contact the Department of Commerce’s Office of Business Services at business@phila.gov or call 215-683-2100.

For residents who wish to report businesses, that are not following guidelines do not hesitate to call 3-1-1.