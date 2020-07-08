New restaurant offers complete outdoor experience in North Philadelphia

Juno is a new restaurant that operates fully outdoors.
Its grand opening is this week in North Philadelphia!
It features Mexican-American food and good vibes.
Our Khiree Stewart went to check out the space and the food and drink to offer.
by: PHL17 Morning News Desk, Khiree Stewart
