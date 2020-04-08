New Lifeline SEPTA Service

New Lifeline service goes into effect on Thursday, April 9, 2020 across all modes that focuses on providing access for essential workers traveling to hospitals, grocery stores and other life-sustaining services. Below is a summary of the changes:
- MARKET-FRANKFORD LINE: Select stations will be closed (Church, Tioga, Somerset, York-Dauphin, 2nd Street, 5th Street, 13th Street, 56th Street, 63rd Street and Millbourne). Service will operate on a Saturday schedule 7 days a week, except between 1:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when service is suspended.
- Cashiers will not accept cash – please purchase a Quick Trip at a Station Fare Kiosks
- BROAD STREET LINE/BROAD-RIDGE SPUR: Select stations will be closed (Tasker-Morris, Lombard-South, Spring Garden, Fairmount, Susquehanna-Dauphin, Wyoming, Logan and Chinatown). Service will operate on a Saturday schedule 7 days a week, except between 1:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when service is suspended.
- Cashiers will not accept cash – please purchase a Quick Trip at a Station Fare Kiosk
- BUSES: Service will be limited to approximately 60 core routes. SEPTA prioritized routes that provide access to essential services, as well as those with connections to the Broad Street, Market-Frankford Lines and Regional Rail.
- Rear door boarding remains in effect with vehicle capacity limits to encourage social distancing
- REGIONAL RAIL: Service on six lines will be suspended and two others shortened.
- No service on the Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Manayunk/Norristown, West Trenton and Wilmington Newark Lines.
- Service on two additional lines will be truncated:
- Paoli/Thorndale: Service will only operate between Center City and Malvern
- Lansdale/Doylestown: Service only operate between Center City and Lansdale
- Airport Line service will be reduced from hourly trips to every two hours.
- TROLLEYS: Select stations in Center City and West Philadelphia will be closed ( 13th Street, 19th Street, 33rd Street and 36th Street). The Route 101 Trolley will continue to operate with bus service, and the Route 102 remains suspended. Service will operate on a Saturday schedule 7 days a week
- NORRISTOWN HIGH SPEED LINE: No additional changes with this new schedule. Service will operate on a Saturday schedule 7 days a week