New Jersey’s indoor mask mandate for vaccinated ends Friday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning on Friday. The Monday announcement comes about a week after Murphy, a Democrat, rejected similar mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he wanted “more time on the clock” for people to get vaccinated. New Jersey had been an outlier, with neighboring Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania aligning with the CDC soon after its advice came out. The state’s vaccination rates have been climbing, with Murphy pledging to fully inoculate 70% of the population by June 30. Nearly half of New Jersey residents have been vaccinated.

