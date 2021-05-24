New Jersey to lift indoor mask mandate before Memorial Day weekend

Masks are still required indoors in New Jersey, but Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to make an announcement Monday that would change that.

Murphy plans to lift the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on Friday, prior to Memorial Day weekend. New Jersey and Hawaii are the only states that have not set a date for lifting the mandate.

Last week the state lifted the outdoor mask requirement and announced that all schools will required to get students back into the classroom this fall for full in-person instruction.

Murphy will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Monday