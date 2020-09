A pool just for your dog! Philadelphia Canine Sport N’ Swim is brand new state-of-the-art doggy daycare in Northern Liberties. The daycare let’s your dog take a dip in the in-ground pool and play both inside and outside with it’s doggy friends.

There are also six cameras that allow pet owners to check on their pooch throughout the day.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to see the pups in action.