New Castle County releases footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. –The New Castle County Police Department released body camera footage of a January police shooting on Tuesday. The incident killed Lymond Moses of Bear, Delaware.



The footage, released by the department on its YouTube page, shows video clips from the cameras of

three different officers.



The incident took place on January 13 in Wilmington on Rosemont Avenue. Video shows county officers approach Moses who is asleep in his car. Moses becomes visibly upset and repeatedly tells police that his mother lives next to where his car is parked.



In the footage you hear an officer say, “we thought we’d make contact and make sure you are alright.” They also mention that they can see marijuana in the vehicle. The two officers then ask Moses to step out of the car, but instead Moses speeds off.



Police follow in their vehicles to the end of the dead-end street. Moses then starts to backup. Police draw their guns and as the car speeds up shots are fired.



Moses’ family is calling for justice. Family members say he was not trying to run the officers over, he was just trying to run away. They say Moses’ actions in the video did not warrant deadly force. They are also calling on the police department to release more of the body cam video.



The New Castle County Police Department is conducting an internal investigation. The Delaware Department of Justice is also conducting a criminal investigation.

