Nestlé Recalls Hot Pockets Due to Foreign Object Contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recently announced a recall on Nestlé prepared foods, pepperoni pizza hot pockets.

The company recalled over 762,615 pounds of stuffed frozen food sandwiches due to glass and hard plastic contamination, which were shipped nationwide.

The USDA classified the announcement as a “Class I” recall, which defines this case as a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust. The affected boxes have a “Best before Feb 2022” date and one of the following lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614.

The USDA warns all consumers who purchased these products to not consume it. “This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

For questions about the recall, consumers can contact Nestlé at 800-350-5016.