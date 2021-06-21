Need help with Social Etiquette? Lisa Bien has you covered!

For many years Emily Post, who lived 50 years ago, has been the leading source of what behavior is socially correct, and what behavior isn`t. Emily Post said: “Good manners reflect something from inside an innate sense of consideration for others and respect for self.”

Good manners and etiquette boil down to the Golden Rule: treat others like you`d want them to treat you. It means being honest, trustworthy, kind, and polite when working with others.

The digital age has changed the landscape of business, personal life, and social life. It`s no wonder that it has also had a great effect on etiquette. If you think you have forgotten some social etiquette here today with some reminders is our friend and motivational speaker, Lisa Bien.