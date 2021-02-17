National Random Act of Kindness Day PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Feb 17, 2021 / 07:26 AM EST / Updated: Feb 17, 2021 / 08:42 AM EST What’s the most heartfelt thing that someone has ever done for you? It’s National Random Act of Kindness Day. The gang tells us some of the nicest things random people have done for them and how they pay it forward. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction