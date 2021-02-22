National Margarita Day: Demetria Green shows us her perfect margarita recipe PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Feb 22, 2021 / 09:37 AM EST / Updated: Feb 22, 2021 / 09:37 AM EST Today is National Margarita Day, and if you’re looking for a tasty recipe drink recipe to make at home, look no further. Demetria Green’s favorite drink is a margarita, and she’s sharing the recipe she’s perfected so you can try it too. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction