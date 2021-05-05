National Hoagie Day at Matt & Marie’s in Center City

PHL17 Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

May 5th is National Hoagie Day! We sent our Khiree Stewart to Matt & Marie’s in Center City and they showed them how to make the iconic Philadelphia sandwich!

Click here for more information on Matt & Marie’s!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending