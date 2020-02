It’s National Drink Wine Day! A day that encourages us to have a glass with the people we enjoy the most. That’s what brought our Sophia Cifuentes over to Stone and Key Cellars in Montgomeryville. There she walked through the wine-making process, and even tasted some wine pairings they prepared. The winemakers there also utilize the space by hosting large events on Fridays. For more information check out http://stoneandkeycellars.com/ .

