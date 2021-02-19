National Caregivers Day: How to take care of someone else and yourself at the same time

Today is National Caregivers Day, a great day to thank a caregiver for everything they do especially after a tough year fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many people are employed or volunteer to be caregivers, others become one for a family member or friend with no warning.

That’s what happened to Karen Warner Schueler, when her husband was suddenly diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Now she’s helping others who have a similar story with a new book, ‘The Sudden Caregiver: A Roadmap for Resilient Caregiving.’