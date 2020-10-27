National American Beer Day at Victory Brewing Company PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk, Khiree Stewart Posted: Oct 27, 2020 / 08:57 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 27, 2020 / 08:57 AM EDT October 27th is National American Beer Day! It’s a day when we can all celebrate our favorite beers made here in the United States. Our Khiree Stewart went to Victory Brewing Company in Downingtown, PA to see how they make their popular beers! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction