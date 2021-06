June is National Acne Awareness Month and doctors say while many people may think this is primarily a teenage problem, the expert joining us today says it is not.

We’re joined by Dr. Steven Davis, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon.

Dr. Davis offers some simple solutions people can try as well as a few tips.

Tips:

There is such a thing as washing your face too much Keep your hands off your face Always use a daily moisturizer Even mild acne can benefit from professional treatment