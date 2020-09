NASA is making sure its astronauts can take care of business, while taking care of business.

The space agency is set to launch a new space toilet to the Space Station.

The universal waste management system isn’t your typical toilet. It costs $23-million and its 65% smaller and 40% lighter than the current toilet.

Astronauts will test out the new potty over the next three years before sending it to the Moon and Mars.

The new toilet will launch aboard a cargo capsule on Tuesday.