Must See: Jenna pranks Monica for Mischief Night PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Oct 30, 2020 / 09:50 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 30, 2020 / 09:50 AM EDT The night before Halloween is known as Mischief Night, and unfortunately for Monica, Jenna never forgets. She seems to have a yearly tradition of targeting Monica on this night. And this year, she decided to take it up a notch.