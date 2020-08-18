Museum of the American Revolution to debut new exhibit for the centennial of women’s suffrage movement

We’re in the middle of a busy election cycle right now, but did you know that this year marks 100 years since women nationwide gained that right to vote?

Something many don’t know is that some of the first women to vote in America were in New Jersey decades before the Nineteenth Amendment was passed.

The Museum of the American Revolution is preparing to debut a new exhibit about those women, called “When Women Lost the Vote: A Revolutionary Story, 1776 – 1807.”

It runs from October 2nd through April 25th.

The museum is reopening to the public on Thursday, September 3rd with COVID-19 precautions in place.