Museum of the American Revolution Celebrates Mothers Day

Mothers Day is approaching this weekend and the Museum of the American Revolution will be hosting a special event for your revolutionary women.

This event will be a great learning experience, guests will partake in interactive exhibits, explore stories, as well as participate in hands on activities about the remarkable women who influenced the Revolutionary War.

To add to this Mothers Day event, the museum will hand out carnations to honor the revolutionary mother figure in your life

Rebecca Franco, manager of family programs encourages everyone to come out and participate regardless of how much or how little you may know about the American Revolution, the goal of this experience is to give visitors the opportunity to gain new or additional knowledge.

This is a kid-friendly event. For more details visit amrevmuseum.org