Mount Laurel Man Faces Charges after Racist Rant Caught on Video

Video of a Mount Laurel, New Jersey man harassing and shouting racist remarks at a his neighbors has gone viral online and sparked protests outside of that man’s home.

Police have identified the man as 45 year-old Edward Cagney Mathews. They said he is facing harassment and biased intimidation charges.

The six-minute video shows Mathews yelling racial slurs at a black man standing in front of a home. He refuses to leave the property and taunts the man before giving out his address.

The video eventually shows a police officer arriving at the scene and attempting to defuse the situation.

Protesters showed up outside of Mathews’ home on Monday. Police later escorted Mathews out of his home in handcuffs.

Mount Laurel Police issued a statement calling Mathews’ behavior unacceptable and they are investigating other incidents involving him.