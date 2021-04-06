Mother and Daughter Duo Starts First Menstrual Hub in the Country

Some families may be living in poverty while others may be facing financial troubles due to COVID-19, but mother and daughter duo Lynette and Nia is taking one thing off of some families hands.

The need for feminine products may seem inexpensive to most but in reality some individuals are not able to afford these everyday items.

Located in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, this mother and daughter duo delivers feminine packages daily with one goal in mind and that is to end “Period Poverty.”