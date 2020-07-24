Moshulu Open for Brunch, Dinner and Happy Hour

One of the city’s most iconic restaurants is back open.
Moshulu in Penn’s Landing is serving dinner and brunch and is open for Happy Hour on their deck.
Our Khiree Stewart went there to check out some of their food and drinks.
by: PHL17 Morning News Desk, Khiree StewartPosted: / Updated:
One of the city’s most iconic restaurants is back open.
Moshulu in Penn’s Landing is serving dinner and brunch and is open for Happy Hour on their deck.
Our Khiree Stewart went there to check out some of their food and drinks.