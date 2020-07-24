Moshulu Open for Brunch, Dinner and Happy Hour

PHL17 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

One of the city’s most iconic restaurants is back open.

Moshulu in Penn’s Landing is serving dinner and brunch and is open for Happy Hour on their deck.

Our Khiree Stewart went there to check out some of their food and drinks.

Share this story

Latest from PHL17 News

More PHL17 Morning News

Good News

Jacob H+

More Good News