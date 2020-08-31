Morning Motivation with Lisa Bien: Tips To Help Us Navigate Politics At Home And The Workplace

We’ve all heard “don’t talk religion or politics in the office.”

That’s good advice, but not likely when you hit election time, especially in a presidential election year when political discussions and debates are taking place far more than usual.

It isn’t always possible to completely avoid politics popping up at work or socially with family and friends.

As we are all in the midst of a highly contentious presidential race, our friend, educator, author and speaker Lisa Bien joined us to offer some tips to navigate this time at home and the workplace.