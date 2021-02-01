Morning Motivation with Lisa Bien

It’s Monday, February 1 and that means that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, with its emphasis on romantic love, and the unspoken notion that if you don’t have someone right now, you’re somehow “less” than those that do.

People think finding the right partner will fill a hole, make them “whole,” and solve all of their problems. But another person can never do those things for you. You have to do them for yourself. You have to fall in love with yourself.

Here today is our friend and motivational speaker Lisa Bien to remind us that we don’t need a boyfriend, girlfriend, or significant other to make Valentine’s Day special. You just have to care about someone, anyone to embrace Valentine’s Day, and she suggests that you make that someone you – everyday!