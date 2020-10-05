Morning Motivation with Lisa Bien

We all have plenty of reasons why we don’t try new things or even get things done.

Opening our minds to a new thing or a new way of thinking is often frightening because it’s unfamiliar.

Whether we are creating a new habit, a new way of thinking or trying something new, one thing is certain: Growth requires action.

Our friend, author, educator, and motivational speaker Lisa Bien is here to share her recent camping experience and share with us how she got out of her own way, using her “4 Get Bouncing Back Plan,” which she hopes will inspire all of us to do the same this fall season.