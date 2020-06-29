Morning Motivation: Friendship & Tips to Make them Work

For all the attention we pay to love stories, some of the most compelling stories are those of very best friends, like Thelma and Louise, Woody and Buzz and even Captain Kirk and Spock.

As we all know friendship can be a complex process and experience. Because every single one of us is unique even the best of friends can face challenges. There is no one-size fits all solution to every problem that a friendship might experience.

Lisa Bien, motivational speaker and author joined us to offer friendship tips that are a good place to start.