Morning Motivation: Celebrate family, friendship and love in new ways

The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing has made us delay or cancel many wonderful life events, like weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries. But just because we can’t get together in person does not mean we can’t get together at all.

Our friend, author, and motivational speaker, Lisa Bien shared some of the creative ways we can still get together, safely, and to remind us that now more than ever we have to take time to focus on celebrating family, friendship, love, even if it is in ways we never would have imagined.

Celebrate the Love

If you are celebrating a loved one’s milestone, or school or work achievement, ask friends and family members to send you cards and letters for her in advance. Remind them to speak from the heart, and write all of those wishes and thoughts they would usually express in person. And if you can, have a Zoom call on the special day.

It’s a great way to be together with and include loved ones outside your household who you just do not get to see now. Also, the notes and cards will make a wonderful keepsake to look back on for years to come.

Go Big on Decorations

This year, pull out all the stops decorating inside and outside your home, just for the fun of it. Decorate for the seasons, or for the holidays, or both!

It’s almost Halloween! Decorate or carve multiple pumpkins — have a family contest and ask neighbors to come by and vote on their favorites on a chalkboard. Or, post them, and have everybody you know (and some people you don’t know yet!), vote for their favorite.

It’s a great way to feel a part of and close to your community, and to feel the joy of the season.

Create Your Own Cooking Show

Pick a favorite family recipe, share an ingredient list ahead of time with friends and family, and then get together virtually to try cooking or baking from scratch, everyone in their own kitchen. I promise you there will be lots of laughter, and maybe a big mess or two, but good times are guaranteed! As a bonus, you end up with some delicious decorated cookies, or dumplings, or anything else you love.

Give Thanks

In a year filled with challenges, take time each day to remind yourself of the things you are grateful for, whether it’s a person you love or appreciate, a beloved pet, or a place with wonderful memories.

Write down your thoughts and send notes, texts, or emails to the important people in your life to let them know how grateful you are that they’re in your life, especially now when you can’t get together with them in person. It will make their day, and you’ll feel joy in your own life.