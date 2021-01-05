The safety features added to cars over the past decade have been incredible. And now the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is working with automakers to make sure more cars on the road have another certain piece of safety tech. It announced last month that by 2023 almost all new cars will be equipped with automatic emergency braking.
More Automakers to Include Automatic Braking by 2023
