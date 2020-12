Leaders in Montgomery County say that most hospitals in the county are at or near capacity due to the rising number of COVID 19 cases.

They said a majority of hospitals had to divert patients from their emergency rooms during the last several days and some are canceling surgeries in order to create space for patients.

The county has also expanded its testing site hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., each weekday at all six testing locations.

