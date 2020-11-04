Monica Marvels: Smith Memorial Arch

Boasting more than 2000 acres of beautiful landscape, Fair mount  is the largest park in Philly. So Smith Memorial Arch serves as an important gateway to this beautiful refuge from the bustling city.

The Smith Memorial Arch  was built as a monument to Pennsylvania’s naval and military heroes of the Civil War. The memorial is comprised of nine busts, three figures and two horses, created by various artists. Construction started in 1898  on the former grounds of the 1876 Centennial Exposition.  But was not completed until 1912 without fanfare as public interest diminished over the years.

The arch was initiated by Richard Smith, a wealthy Philadelphian who donated a half million dollars in the late 19th century . that’s more than 14 million dollars today.

