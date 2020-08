White Dog continues to be a culinary name synonymous with the farm to table concept in the Delaware Valley. For more than 37 years, White Dog restaurants have been showcasing local products in seasonal dishes.

"That’s what help builds are guest base because really they are coming back for the Brussels sprouts in the fall and they’re coming back for the Gazpacho in the Summer and they’re dishes that they remember,” says White Dog Haverford Chef Michael Selser.