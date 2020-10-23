Monica Marvels: Historic Rittenhouse Town

If you have ever driven on Lincoln Drive near Germantown and Roxborough, you may or may not have noticed historic Rittenhouse Town.

If you are like me, you missed it- but you won’t want to miss it again.

We can learn a lot from this early industrial community, which was the site of the first paper mill in America.

Tucked in the Wissahickon Valley Park, Historic Rittenhouse Town pops up along the babbling creek.

If you know Philly you know the name Rittenhouse, but this town predates the founder of the infamous Rittenhouse Square.

The bustling village was built around the paper mill that was used to mass produce Bibles for other Mennonite and German immigrants.

Today, 6 historic houses are left on site including the 16 1/2 foot hearth in the bake house. It’s open to anyone who might want a sense of what life used to be like.

The Rittenhouse paper mill operated until about the 1850s, when the Rittenhouse family started leasing its facilities out to other types of manufacturing.