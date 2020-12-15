Monica Marvels: Glencairn Museum

In Bryn Athyn, a small borough in Montgomery County just a mile north of the city line, projects a castle on a hill.

The gothic Romanesque-style castle actually pales in comparison to what’s inside those stone walls.

It’s been the home of Raymon Pitcairn and his family for 40 years.

With so many religious medieval pieces through the castle and museum, Glencairn easily transforms into an international Christmas display.

The Great Hall and Upper Hall include works of art illustrating the Christmas story, from medieval to modern.

Christmas remains very much alive in these beautifully arched halls. A large three-part Nativity scene has been front and center on display at Glencairn every year, the tradition dating back to 1939.