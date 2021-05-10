Monday Motivation with Lisa Bien

President Biden says that by the Fourth of July, life in the United States will resemble something like normal. States are offering vaccines to anyone 16 and older. Students are returning to in-person learning, and some companies are talking about bringing employees back to the office.

Ready or not, change is coming. After more than a year of staying six feet apart, and staying home, many people have mixed emotions about transitioning back to what was “normal.”

Our friend, motivational speaker and author Lisa Bien offers tips on how to transition smoothly back to our pre-pandemic social lives.