Monday is last day for walk-ups at Center City Vaccination Site

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

(Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Today is the last day that some people can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Center City Vaccination Center without making an appointment.

To be eligible for one of those vaccines, you have to live within one of several zip codes the city said were underserved when it comes to vaccine distribution and

The Center City Vaccination Center is only open to Philadelphia residents who are eligible in Philadelphia Phase 1a and 1b. People who live in the following zip codes and are eligible can come at any time between March 17 and March 22, 2021 during clinic hours. Everyone else needs an appointment.

West and Southwest Philadelphia

19104

19131

19139

19142

19143

19151

19153

North Philadelphia

19122

19132

19133

19134

19140

Northeast and Lower Northeast Philadelphia

19116

19120

19124

19135

19136

19138

19141

19144

19149

19152