Monday is last day for walk-ups at Center City Vaccination Site

Today is the last day that some people can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Center City Vaccination Center without making an appointment.
To be eligible for one of those vaccines, you have to live within one of several zip codes the city said were underserved when it comes to vaccine distribution and
The Center City Vaccination Center is only open to Philadelphia residents who are eligible in Philadelphia Phase 1a and 1b. People who live in the following zip codes and are eligible can come at any time between March 17 and March 22, 2021 during clinic hours. Everyone else needs an appointment.
West and Southwest Philadelphia
- 19104
- 19131
- 19139
- 19142
- 19143
- 19151
- 19153
North Philadelphia
- 19122
- 19132
- 19133
- 19134
- 19140
Northeast and Lower Northeast Philadelphia
- 19116
- 19120
- 19124
- 19135
- 19136
- 19138
- 19141
- 19144
- 19149
- 19152