M&M’s Peanut Butter is a Peanut Paradise

It may have been just a peanut lovers pipe dream until now, Mars has entered the peanut butter game. The parent company of M&M’s, has unveiled its limited edition Peanut M&M peanut spread.



The jar contains contains a crunchy spread full of peanut butter that contains hundreds of colorful milk chocolate pieces. Before you jump in your car and head down to your local food store, you’ll be sad to learn it is only available for a limited time online.



The promotion is based in the UK, so folks in the United States will have to factor in time and shipping costs that are detailed through Candy Funhouse.

