Miss America 2020 Appearances Postponed

Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020 joined us to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted her duties and travel assignments.

Miss America’s Job title according to Schrier, ” is an exciting, fun, challenging Year of Service that requires energy, positivity, professionalism and courtesy while engaging in extensive travel, often logging 20,000 miles a month and at times changing locations every 8-24 hours, throughout the United States and, at times, to other countries.”

Schrier grew up in Bucks County and is currently in Bucks for social distancing/isolation. She was all set to attend the Miss Philadelphia pageant back in March. It was the first event for her of many cancelled because of COVID-19!

For more information on the Miss America Competition, visit their website.

