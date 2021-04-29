Mercer Museum in Bucks County is Home to Thousands of American Artifacts

If you live or visited Doylestown, have you ever noticed a giant concrete castle on Pine Street? That castle is called the Mercer Museum and it contains almost 30,000 items ranging from hand tools to horse-drawn vehicles.

It was created by Henry Mercer. He was a historian and archaeologist that recognized the need to collect and preserve the outmoded material of daily life in America before it was swept away by the Industrial Revolution.

Our Khiree Stewart went there for a tour.

Click here for more information.