Mental Health Awareness Month Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr. Bethany Marshall talks about tips and insights for Mental Health Awareness Month.

With the economy in an unstable position, 30 million Americans who are unemployed, rising and record claims — and the psychological effects some experts say of social distancing setting in, mental health and wellness are all tremendous issues.

There is an increase in loneliness and isolation, which are linked to poor mental health and higher rates of mortality. There is widespread economic instability, which is linked to depression, anxiety, stress and other psychiatric issues.

Domestic violence is on the rise. And according to the World Health Organization, suicides are expected to increase worldwide as a result of the pandemic.